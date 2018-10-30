JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (JPUS) Position Lessened by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.73% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 91,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $75.76.

