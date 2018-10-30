JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $132.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

