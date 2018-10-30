Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 21986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.
The firm has a market cap of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 5.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,214,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 155,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.
