Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 21986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

The firm has a market cap of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 5.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,214,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 155,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

