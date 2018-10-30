Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $30,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

