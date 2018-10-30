JIYO (JIYOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,177.00

JIYO (CURRENCY:JIYOX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, JIYO has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One JIYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. JIYO has a total market cap of $16,177.00 and $2.00 worth of JIYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JIYO alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

JIYO Coin Profile

JIYOX is a coin. JIYO’s total supply is 12,944,177 coins and its circulating supply is 10,245,075 coins. JIYO’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo . The official website for JIYO is www.jiyo.io

JIYO Coin Trading

JIYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JIYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JIYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JIYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JIYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JIYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.