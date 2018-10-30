Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.47 ($28.46).

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €26.00 ($30.23) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52-week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.