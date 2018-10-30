Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “$170.72” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.58.

SPG opened at $180.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 219.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,070,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 265.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

