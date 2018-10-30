Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (TKYMY)

TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR alerts:

TKYMY stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.