Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alphabet Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 Earnings (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s FY2019 earnings at $47.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,034.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $754.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $984.00 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

