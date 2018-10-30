Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €200.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €192.56 ($223.91).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €146.44 ($170.28) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52-week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

