Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $236.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.08%.

JAKK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JAKKS Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. JAKKS Pacific accounts for 0.1% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned 0.48% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

