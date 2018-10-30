JD.Com Inc (JD) Holdings Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,023 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,049,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,669,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 32.7% in the second quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 440,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 108,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 95.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

