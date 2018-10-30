James Investment Research Inc. Sells 6,010 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 124.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 117.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 767,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,695,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. William Blair raised Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

