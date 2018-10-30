James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 357.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,279,000 after buying an additional 85,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

