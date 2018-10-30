Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,203,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,305,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,282 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 49.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,951,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,966 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,952,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,675,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 239,600 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. Citigroup downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

