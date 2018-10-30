Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $448.20 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

