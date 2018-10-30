iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (IJS) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 125.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 1,366.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx has a one year low of $143.24 and a one year high of $174.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.5939 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

