iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $119.67. 11,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,670. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

