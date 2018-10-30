iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Position Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,399. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.3891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.