iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Stake Lessened by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,723,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

