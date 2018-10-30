iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. KHP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,953,360 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.