iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $445,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

