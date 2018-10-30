iRobot (IRBT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $118.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.12 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $82,547.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian Cerda sold 59,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $6,394,662.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,857.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $17,014,358 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 74.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.