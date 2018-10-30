Iradimed (IRMD) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 million.Iradimed also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

IRMD stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,897. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.35 million, a PE ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iradimed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John K. Mccreery sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iradimed stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Iradimed worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

