Iradimed (IRMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Iradimed updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

Iradimed stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.88 and a beta of 1.44. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Get Iradimed alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Iradimed news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 96,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,507,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,967.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $117,542.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,556 shares of company stock worth $6,209,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iradimed stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Iradimed worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.