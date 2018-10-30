Iradimed (IRMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Iradimed updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.
Iradimed stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.88 and a beta of 1.44. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $38.78.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iradimed stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Iradimed worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.
Iradimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.
