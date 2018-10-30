Investors Sell Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) on Strength (FOXA)

Traders sold shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) on strength during trading on Monday. $54.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $118.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.08 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Twenty-First Century Fox had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twenty-First Century Fox traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $45.41

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

