Investors Sell Shares of TJX Companies (TJX) on Strength (TJX)

Investors sold shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) on strength during trading on Monday. $82.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $283.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $200.99 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, TJX Companies had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. TJX Companies traded up $1.86 for the day and closed at $108.40

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TJX Companies’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $229,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

