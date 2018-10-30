Investors Purchase High Volume of Boot Barn Put Options (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,272 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,211% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $708.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $161.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $2,735,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,193 shares of company stock worth $6,841,756. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

