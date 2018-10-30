Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $90.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.21 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $59.77

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.