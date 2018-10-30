Investors Buy Baidu (BIDU) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $263.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $170.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.98 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Baidu had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Baidu traded down ($6.76) for the day and closed at $181.75

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $250.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,835,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,277,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

