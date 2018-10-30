Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

10/9/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We highlighted our expectations for the phase 2 data in a previous note (available here). Magnolia is a multiple dose escalation study with ~60 patients randomized 1:1 with multiple dose cohorts and therefore not designed to hit statistical significance, in contrast to the phase 2 trial of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE, not rated) which was designed with a specific dose of brexanolone. In our view, the most important information to look for in the results will be a signal of efficacy along with information on a specific dose to be taken into Magnolia study.””

9/25/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Given the compelling Phase 2 data announced in CDD, market size potential in PPD, and undervaluation relative to peers, we believe Marinus shares offer a compelling risk- reward profile. The company has three important data read-outs remaining in 4Q18, which we believe could become significant catalysts for the shares. Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month PT of $19/share by assessing the after-tax, risk-adjusted NPV of potential future cash flows from ganaxolone for the treatment of postpartum depression and CDKL5 deficiency disorder.””

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,209. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,757,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.