Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,664,000 after purchasing an additional 128,382 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,289.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

