Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,155,000.

RSP opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $108.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

