Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $434,551,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,222,000 after purchasing an additional 633,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,345,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $163.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

