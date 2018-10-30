Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $231.02 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 12.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.75% of Roper Technologies worth $231,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.25.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, hitting $281.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,582. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $248.03 and a 1 year high of $312.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

