Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.59 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 34,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.68. The stock had a trading volume of 849,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,525. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.65 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1552 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

