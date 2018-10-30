Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $477.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $359.75 and a one year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $431,317.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,296.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,503 shares of company stock valued at $38,771,530. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.01.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

