Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $477.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $359.75 and a one year high of $581.12.
In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $431,317.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,296.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,503 shares of company stock valued at $38,771,530. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.01.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
