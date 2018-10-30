Intrepid Potash (IPI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Intrepid Potash’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $35,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 306,467 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $1,087,957.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 970,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.