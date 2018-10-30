InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Position Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $116,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in InterXion by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,194,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,392,000 after acquiring an additional 235,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InterXion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,060,000 after acquiring an additional 175,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in InterXion by 949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,645,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,860 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in InterXion by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,009,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in InterXion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

INXN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. 4,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.69.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

