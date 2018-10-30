Internxt (INXT) Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $5,876.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00033871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Internxt has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00149502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00243492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.69 or 0.09973022 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

Buying and Selling Internxt

Internxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

