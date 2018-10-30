International Money Express (IMXI) and DHI Group (DHX) Head to Head Analysis

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express N/A -0.13% -0.12% DHI Group 8.57% 5.98% 2.78%

This table compares International Money Express and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A DHI Group $207.95 million 0.40 $15.97 million $0.15 10.33

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for International Money Express and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than DHI Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHI Group beats International Money Express on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala. The company offers wire transfer and other processing services to its customers through its network of 85,000 sending and paying agents. It also provides its services digitally through intermexonline.com. International Money Express, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; Hcareers, a Website for hospitality jobs in North America; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

