International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Given a GBX 705 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 730.12 ($9.54).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.76) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

