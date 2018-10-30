Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,860 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $222,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $811,460.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,819 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,215. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

