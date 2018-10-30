Intel (INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $163,118 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 176,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 514,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 62,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 59,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

