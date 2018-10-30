Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,635 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $163,118. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

