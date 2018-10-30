Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 26.05%.
Shares of IDTI stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.66. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $47.45.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.