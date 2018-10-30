Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 26.05%.

Shares of IDTI stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.66. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $689,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,300 shares of company stock worth $3,586,263. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

