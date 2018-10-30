Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,761 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $143,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 26,661 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $2,161,407.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,676. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Integer by 236.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at $140,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.