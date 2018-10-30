Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Integer were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Integer by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $692,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Friedman sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $455,535.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $8,201,676. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of ITGR opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.84. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $84.20.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.41 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

