Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 547,800 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of TransAlta worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 311.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 143.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.66.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $345.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.