Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,644,000 after purchasing an additional 825,244 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,399,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after purchasing an additional 608,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,910,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,387,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,336,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.99.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

